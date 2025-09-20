Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): As the festive season approaches, artisans in Hyderabad are burning the midnight oil to craft exquisite Durga idols, each one a masterpiece.

Kailash Kumar Mandal, a skilled artisan who has been making clay idols for 22 years, shares his journey. Originally from Kolkata, Mandal started this business in Hyderabad and has been perfecting his craft ever since.

With Ganesh Chaturthi barely behind us, Mandal and his team have already begun working on Durga idols. Time is of the essence, and the recent rains have added to their woes. "We have a lot of deliveries lined up till September 22, and we're working day and night to finish our work," Mandal explains.

The artisans offer nearly 22 varieties of Durga idols, ranging in price from ₹5,000 to ₹1,50,000. Each idol takes around 10 to 12 days to create, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship that goes into every piece. This year's special attraction will be the Shaktipeeth Kamrup Kamakhya Mata Idol.

Artisan Vishwas, with three decades of experience in crafting clay idols, emphasises the time and effort that goes into designing each Murthi. "We only make eco-friendly idols using wood, grass, and clay," Vishwas says, highlighting the artisans' commitment to sustainability.

As Hyderabad prepares to celebrate Durga Puja, these skilled artisans will play a vital role in bringing the festive spirit to life with their stunning creations.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja is the major annual festival in West Bengal. It is also celebrated in other parts of India, especially amongst the Bengali diaspora.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. The city of Kolkata turns into a dazzling diva with the decoration of colourful lights. (ANI)

