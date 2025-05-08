Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday asserted that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) would check unauthorised constructions and address other civic issues.

This is to ensure that the city does not become a victim of uncontrolled pollution and crumbling civic infrastructure, he added.

Speaking after inaugurating a police station of HYDRAA here, he referred to the high levels of pollution in Delhi, water scarcity in Bengaluru and the damage caused by heavy rains in Chennai and Mumbai in the past and said Hyderabad should not face such civic problems and stress on civic infrastructure.

"As decisions are not taken on time, the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai are becoming unfit for living. This is happening in front of our eyes. If we don't learn lessons from such approaching disasters, Hyderabad will also join the list of these cities," Revanth Reddy said.

That's why, the state government formed HYDRAA to "check or even remove" illegal occupants despite criticism, he said.

In a veiled attack on opposition BRS, he said some are trying to project HYDRAA as anti-poor, the CM said.

Their "conspiracy" and negative intention to even accept destruction of nature and civic infrastructure in Hyderabad is clearly visible, he said.

HYDRAA is not just meant for demolitions and to control encroachers of water bodies irrespective of their stature, but for "construction" and disaster management, he said.

Bathukamma Kunta, a water body that was allegedly encroached upon, is now being revived, he said.

He stated only those who encouraged encroachments in Musi river and illegally occupied water bodies and drainage systems are angry with HYDRAA.

Referring to BRS criticism against the state government's recent plan to develop IT infrastructure in the land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, the chief minister asked whether safeguarding Musi river in the city and water bodies is not environment conservation.

