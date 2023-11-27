Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is seeing the wind of change in Telangana and that the next five years are crucial for the development of the poll-bound state.

"For the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party's government will be formed in Telangana and (someone from) backward class will be the chief minister," the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar.

He said that forming a BJP government in Telangana is very important as in 2024 the party will come to power at the Centre again and having a double-engine government will speed up development and progress in the state.

"We will show how Telangana will become number one in the country. You can't leave the future of Telangana for fate. We have to take care. For us the development of the nation, including every state is important. Whenever you tell people you have voted for development, pride of the nation, public support, and the welfare of the poor the only name that comes to the mind of the public is BJP. I am seeing the wind of change," the Prime Minister said in his address.

PM Modi also criticised the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress over appeasement politics and corruption.

"BRS and Congress did not leave any opportunity to cheat you. Corruption and appeasement are the names of both parties that will come to your mind. There is no guarantee that Congress MLAs will remain with the party. They will join the BRS. If you wish to send BRS home then vote for BJP," he said adding that Congress has humiliated late prime minister PV. Narasimha Rao when he was alive and after his death.

All major political parties in the state, including Congress, BJP and BRS, have stepped up their campaigning processes with the last date of campaigning on Tuesday before the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats, while the BJP drew a blank. (ANI)

