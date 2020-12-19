Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): Jitendra Tiwari, who had resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress' president of Paschim Bardhaman district, on Friday said that he is with TMC and added that he will apologise to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

His remark came after a meeting with West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas.

"I am with TMC and will apologise to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," he told reporters here.

Tiwari had also tendered resignation from the post of Chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation.

This came after the resignations of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari and Silbhadra Datta from the TMC ahead of the elections to West Bengal Assembly that are due next year.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached West Bengal on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly.There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. (ANI)

