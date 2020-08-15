New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the first episode of the party's web-series named 'Dharohar' on social media on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the two-minute episode of 'Dharohar' that narrated the journey and role of the Congress party in India's struggle for independence.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 5,860 COVID-19 Positive Cases, 127 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"Congress - An ideology that is always the voice of the nation," he wrote.

Announcing the launch of the web-series, All India Congress Committee Communications In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC Social Media Department Chairman Rohan Gupta in a press statement said, "Congress has been at the forefront in the efforts to create an India, which is a global leader in the industry, agriculture, science, technology, health, military, culture and all this without ever compromising on its secular and democratic nature."

Also Read | Attari-Wagah Border Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Streaming on Independence Day 2020: Watch Live Telecast Of The Ceremony Online.

'Dharohar' will look back at the 135 year legacy of this robust history - of India and the ideas that went into making it because the idea of Congress is the idea of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)