Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala said that he resigned from some of the institutions operating under Kerala Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) to be handed over to new Congress chief as part of routine.

"I urge some of the media to follow the media ethics. I resigned from some of the institutions operating under the KPCC only to be handed over to the KPCC President. The resignation was given the very next day after I stepped down from the post of the Leader of the Opposition. I request media not to use this opportunity to give false news and headlines like 'Chennithala resigned', he said after a section of media reported that he resigned from posts of various institutions associated with Congress as part of the ongoing rift in the party.

Chennithala further said, "When it comes to what they can not do politically, they will resort to violence and false accusations against opposition leaders. The CPI(M)'s attack on KPCC President K Sudhakaran on various levels shows this. If the CPM thinks that the Congress leaders who point out the wrongdoings of the government and the CPM can be silenced by taking false cases, they are wrong,"

He demanded that CPI(M) should refrain from trying to defame UDF Congress leaders in order to cover up allegations of corruption against ministers and bureaucrats. (ANI)

