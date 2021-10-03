Lucknow, October 3: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling a proposal to waive the tuition fee for one of the two sisters, if they are studying in the same private school or college.

"We should consider this for girls' education. If two real sisters are studying in the same private school or college, then those institutions must consider waiving the tuition fee of one of them. At the government level, we should discuss and ask those institutions for the fee waiver of one sister. If they (private institutions) are not willing, then the department must work at the government level so that the state government pays the tuition fee (of one sister) to those institutions," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said at a function in Lucknow on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Makes 10-Year Service Mandatory For PG Medical Students in Govt Hospitals, to Impose Rs 1 Crore Fine on Violators.

This would give a boost to education of the girl child and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, Yogi Adityanath added. A senior state government official said the modalities in this regard were being worked out and steps would be taken to ensure that private educational institutions also follow the decision.

