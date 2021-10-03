Chandigarh, October 3: A Chandigarh woman was duped for Rs 91,000 by online fraudsters on the pretext of providing her with a job. The incident of online fraud took place almost two months ago. The victim has been identified as Divya. She is a resident of Manimajra town in the union territory. The victim applied for a job through a website. Madhya Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Ends Her Life After Losing Rs 5 Lakh in Online Fraud in Bhopal; Case Registered.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the victim received a call to pay Rs 2,800 Rs if she wanted to get a job. However, Divya did not pay the amount. The next day she received another call that her name had been blacklisted, and she could not apply for a job in any MNC or could go abroad for seven years. In a panic, she deposited the money. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

The fraudsters asked her to pay multiple amounts and told her that her entire money would be refunded. In total, Divya paid Rs 91,000. Even after two months, when she did not receive any call, the victim approached the police. She lodged a complaint at the Manimajra police station.

On the basis of her complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the cyber frauds.

