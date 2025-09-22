New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday urged all to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw wrote, "I am moving to Zoho -- our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services."

The minister's statement comes amid the government's growing emphasis on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with traders and merchants of Arunachal Pradesh during his visit.

Local traders of Arunachal Pradesh recalled that earlier they had to deal with multiple taxes, but the government led by PM Modi brought in the landmark reform of 'One Nation, One Tax' through GST.

They said that rationalisation of GST under the Prime Minister's leadership was yet another milestone, possible only because of PM Modi, remarking that 'Modi hain to Mumkin hai.'

Local traders highlighted that under the new tax reforms, construction costs will fall, making housing more affordable, while cheaper raw materials will help produce cost-efficient local products.

Representatives of the hotel industry said the GST cut would give a strong push to domestic tourism, while others pointed out major gains for fisheries and agriculture. Prime Minister Modi in his interaction provided them with words of encouragement stating that he has been championing local products as their brand ambassador.

He called on people to "buy Swadeshi and sell Swadeshi," stressing that India must become self-reliant in order to achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

