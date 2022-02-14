Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a bid to show his government's zero-tolerance approach to corruption, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that he would pounce like a tiger if any government official is caught taking corruption.

Assam Chief Minister said that his government will not tolerate corruption. He was interacting with the PRI members, Panchayat officials and Rural Development and Public Health Engineering Department at Srimanta Sankardev Kalkakshetra in Guwahati at a conclave on "Utilization of Tied Fund" under the 15th Finance Commission Grant on Sunday, "Assam must be changed. Now PMAY homes are coming. if anyone takes Rs 2,000 and I come to know about it, then I will jump on that person like a tiger. Now, I am opening a helpline number and will tell the people of the state to give their complaints by calling the helpline number if anyone asks for money and also inform me," Sarma said. The Assam Chief Minister further said that his government is committed to taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing safe tap water to all rural households in Assam by 2024 under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Sarma also said, "By providing 'Har Ghar Nal Jal' under JJM, PM Modi has brought about total transformation in rural India." "To further boost the Mission in Assam, all the implementing agencies should work in total synergy to bring the remaining 43 lakh households under this flagship scheme. Since PRI members are important sources for successful implementation of the schemes, the government functionaries like Deputy Commissioners, CEO Zila Parishad, PD DRDA, BDOs should take them on board to implement the scheme successfully," the Chief Minister said. The Assam Chief Minister said that after envisaging the scheme in every revenue village of the state with a vision that 'no one is left out', the implementing departments should constitute a "Water Users' Committee" to look after the maintenance protocol of the schemes.

Also Read | LIC Yet To Comply With Certain IRDAI Investment Norms of Pension, Group, Life Annuity Funds.

He also stressed that the selection of technically empowered volunteers in all the 24 thousand water supply schemes for the operation of the scheme will enable every rural household to get drinking water supply in adequate quantity. On the need for literature to provide knowledge to every stakeholder on the operation and sustenance of the Mission, Sarma asked the implementing departments to publish a handbook. He also sought the cooperation of all stakeholders for the successful maintenance and sustenance of Jal Jeevan Mission for improving the lives of the people. The Assam Chief Minister asked Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development J. B. Ekka to hold a two-day workshop at the Deputy Commissioner level to educate all the stakeholders so that the Mission becomes hugely successful in providing drinking water to every rural household inadequate quantity of prescribed quality on regular and long term basis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)