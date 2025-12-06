Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he would resign if he had lied about his watches and challenged if MLC Narayanaswamy would resign if he had lied.

"I have provided correct information about my watches to Lokayukta and all authorities concerned. I will resign today if I have given false information on this. If not, will Narayanaswamy resign?" the DCM asked while speaking to reporters on Friday

Asked about Narayanaswamy's statement on whether the watch was purchased or stolen, he said, "Narayanaswamy doesn't have experience yet. There must be basic common sense to talk about anything. He should not speak for the sake of publicity. He has to be responsible in his statements. I have given all the details to Lokayukta; he can go and verify."

When reporters asked him about Narayanaswamy raising questions about not disclosing his watches in the affidavits of 2018 and 2023, he said, "What does he know? I have mentioned it even in the 2025 affidavit."

When pointed to his plan of discussing this in the upcoming Assembly session, Shivakumar said, "Let him debate this in the Assembly or across the country. I don't have to show any document to him, but I did as he accused me of stealing."

In a reply to Narayanaswamy on the social media platform X, the DCM had posted the affidavit that he had submitted to the Lokayukta. "Everyone, including myself and Siddaramaiah have the right to wear the watch of their choice. Your behaviour has to befit the position you hold."

Earlier on Thursday, reiterating that he had clearly and transparently stated everything about the expensive watches he owns, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the BJP knows nothing about it. He was replying to a question on BJP MLC Narayanaswamy's statement that Shivakumar had not disclosed an expensive watch in the affidavit.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "What does he know? I know about my affidavit. I am the one who paid the money for the watches, and I have disclosed all the details transparently. I have also disclosed ownership ofa Rolex watch. I have nothing to learn from Narayanaswamy."

Asked about Narayanaswamy's statement that his watch was stolen, the DCM quipped, "Yes, I stole from his house!"(ANI)

