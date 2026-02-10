New Delhi, February 10: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a 'Bharat-Bandh' on February 12, as a part of their ongoing campaign against the India-US interim trade agreement. Speaking to ANI, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah expressed disagreement with the deal, citing adverse repercussions for Indian farmers. He accused the BJP-led Central government of "surrendering before the shrewdness of the US." "Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of US. The Govt has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign, from 4th February to 11th February SKM will go to farmers. On 12th, Bharat Bandh has been called over this.," he told ANI.

He stated that the Indian produce will not be able to compete with the free flow of US imports in the market, fearing that "our farmers will be finished." "SKM studied the Government's Agreements with the US, EU and New Zealand. SKM has been against this since the beginning. Agreement is not beneficial for a weaker country. They will send their goods for free to our country and they will flood our markets with cheaper goods. Our country will not be able to compete with them and our farmers will be finished," he added. Farmers Protests on February 12 Against India-US Trade Deal: Everything You Need To Know.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal placed farmers at the government's defence of the India-US interim trade agreement, declaring the day would be "etched on golden letters" in India's economic history. Unveiling details of the framework, he repeatedly stressed that sensitive farm sectors have been ring-fenced. "I can say categorically that the interests of farmers and the dairy sector have been protected," he said, citing explicit safeguards for dairy, fruits, vegetables, spices and key grains.

In a post on X, the minister said the deal would "safeguard the interests of domestic farmers, strengthen local agriculture through preferential access to such a large market, and mark another powerful step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India." The government released detailed lists of products protected from US imports, including milk, cheese, butter, ghee, yoghurt and whey products, as well as staples such as wheat, rice, maize, millets, barley, oats and sorghum. A wide range of vegetables, frozen and preserved produce, and spices such as pepper, cumin, turmeric, ginger, coriander and mustard have also been excluded. Goyal underlined that genetically modified food would not be allowed into India under the agreement. Farmers’ Interests Protected in Trade Deal; US Cut Tariffs on Several Agri Products to 0%, Says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At the same time, he said Indian agricultural products would gain zero-duty access to the US market. "Agricultural products from Indian farmers will be exported to the United States at zero duty. At the same time, no tariff concessions have been granted for agricultural products from US farmers entering the Indian market," he said. According to the minister, this asymmetry would work decisively in India's favour.

