New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Monday flew a sortie at the Air Force Station, Adampur, in Punjab, sources said.

He undertook the sortie to get a "first-hand experience" of the level of training and tactics followed at the field level, they said.

It was not immediately known in which aircraft he undertook the sortie.

