New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Two Indian Air Force personnel carried out skydiving from a C-130J aircraft at a high altitude location in Leh under challenging circumstances, the IAF said Friday.

Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out the exercise at Khardungla Pass in Leh to celebrate the 88th IAF Day on October 8, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2020 Celebrations: Karnataka Govt Issues Recommendations of Technical Advisory Committee, Asks Organisers to Make Celebrations Virtual For Public.

The IAF said it is a new record of the highest skydive landing. Khardungla pass is situated at an altitude of 17,982 feet.

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain," said the IAF statement.

Also Read | Taxpayers Will Have to Report Only Transactions Pertaining to Financial Year 2018-19 in Annual GST Return, Says Finance Ministry.

"Both the air warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record", the statement noted.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh and the IAF has made significant deployment in the region.

The Indian Air Force has "clearly" demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary whenever the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday at Hindon air base during the IAF Day parade, referring to his force's prompt deployment and combat readiness along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Talking about security challenges in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about rapid deployment of combat assets along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at short notice to handle any eventuality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)