Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) Keeping pace with the latest trend in the tech world, the Indian Air Force has set up an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, an IAF officer said here on Thursday.

The entire system has been developed in-house without seeking any external assistance, flying officer Shivam Trivedi said.

"Keeping in mind the emerging technologies we have in the world, the Indian Air Force has taken proactive steps towards embedded technologies like Artificial Intelligence," the officer told PTI.

The IAF has put up one of the stalls dedicated to the AI at the ongoing Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

"We have established our AI Centre of Excellence, which is our in-house developed centre. We are working on the new applications that we have developed," he added.

According to Trivedi, the need was to remain abreast with the latest technologies in the world.

"The applications that we are working on include a system that can enhance the efficiency of the way we work in the Air Force," he explained.

