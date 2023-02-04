New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

Also Read | Earthquake in Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Shamli, No Casualty Reported.

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious 'Make in India' programme.

Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces.

Also Read | Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre, State Govts on Plea To Transfer Religious Conversion Cases From High Courts.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)