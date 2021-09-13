New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prof (Dr) Surbhi Dahiya, Course Director, English Journalism, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has been selected as the new IAMCR Faculty Ambassador for three years.

International Association for Media and Communication Research (IAMCR) is a worldwide professional organisation in the field of media and communication research. Now, IAMCR officially has three faculty ambassadors in India i.e. Prof Surbhi Dahiya, Dr Uma Shankar Pandey and Dr Padmakumar K.

Also Read | ESG Investments in the Seed and Post-IPO Stages.

As an ambassador, she opines that Indian scholarship should be promoted internationally. She will organise various events with university departments, local and regional media, communication research bodies and think tanks and NGOs involved in media advocacy and research and encourage Indian scholars to have visibility in International conferences.

Internationally, Prof Dahiya has represented India on many platforms.

Also Read | Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji Announces Return to Office From September 13.

Dr Dahiya was conferred the Women Economic Forum (WEF) award 2019 for "Iconic Woman" as an exceptional leader of excellence. She won the National Award by Public Relation Society of India (PRSI) for contribution to Mass Communication Education in India and the Lifestyle Journalistic TLJ Jury Awards" for excellence in the field of Journalism Education in 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)