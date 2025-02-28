New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Madhu Rani Teotia has been appointed as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's secretary.

According to the order on Thursday, Sandeep Kumar Singh and Ravi Jha, both from the IAS, were appointed as Special Secretaries to the Delhi CM.

The transfer and posting order was issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

IAS officer Azimul Haque was appointed as the CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, while IAS officer Sachin Rana was appointed as Additional Electoral Officer with additional charge as Member of Delhi Jal Board.

Earlier on Thursday, six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

His appointment came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta put forward his name for the position.

Bisht recently secured victory in the Mustafabad constituency, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the Finance Department, will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital.

As per sources, this will be the second report of CAG, which will be presented in the Assembly. The report will review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics and other health facilities of the Delhi government.

The CAG report will see how much difference there is between the claims made by the previous government and the ground reality. The availability of machines in government hospitals, supply of medicines, number of doctors and nurses and facilities provided to patients will be assessed.

The report may also reveal whether the Budget allocated by the Delhi government in the health sector was spent properly or not. During 2022-23 and 2023-24, the government had made big claims for the health sector, but it remains questioned whether the patients really got the benefit of it. Information regarding this will also be given in the report. (ANI)

