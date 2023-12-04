Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) IAS officer Rajanvir Singh Kapur's solo art exhibition 'Love and Longing' has depicted the emotions of love and longing of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibited paintings of Kapur, Special Secretary to Sundarbans Affairs Department in the West Bengal government, created during the time of pandemic showed the devastating effects of losing precious lives, the organisers of the exhibition said.

Also Read | Shimla Road Accident: Six Workers From Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam Killed in Accident As Truck Carrying Them Fell Into Gorge in Sunni.

The 'not for sale' exhibition was organised at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity here between December 2 and 4.

Kapur has taken the melange of love through various elements like jealousy, envy, seduction, taboo etc through paintings depicting each emotion. The longing is another aspect that is represented through the emotion of loneliness and desire.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad While Learning To Drive Two-Wheeler, Five Arrested.

The love and longing are interspersed with traditional Punjabi folk art 'Phulkari' which signifies the unconditional love of people for their family and children.

The monochrome 'love and longing' are harmonised with the bright and vivacious handwork inspired 'Phulkari' that creates a surreal impact on the heart and soul.

The desire of longing is reflected in the emotion of the young village women who spend months making a 'Bagh' while waiting for their husbands to return home.

When the young men go out for work in the army or abroad for livelihood, the young brides often spend months at the end making Phulkaris. A full embroidered Phulkari dupatta is called a 'Bagh' and can take years to make.

The grandmother starts making a Phulkari when a grandson is born so that it can be gifted to his wife when he marries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)