New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central government has extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Kumar Deka by another year, affirming his continued leadership at the helm of India's premier intelligence agency.

The extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official order issued on Tuesday, Deka's service will be extended for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2025, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier. The extension was granted by relaxing the provisions under Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 -- a measure rarely used and indicative of the government's strong trust in Deka's leadership.

Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, was appointed as IB chief in July 2022 for a two-year term. He was previously granted an extension in 2023, which was to conclude in June 2025.

Known for his operational expertise, Deka has had a long and distinguished career in the intelligence community. He is considered a key figure behind India's counterterrorism strategy and has played a pivotal role in several high-profile operations, including those targeting terrorist networks and insurgent groups.

During his tenure, the IB has reportedly enhanced its coordination with other intelligence and enforcement agencies, strengthened surveillance on internal threats, and expanded its role in handling cyber threats and counter-radicalisation efforts.

This extension comes at a time of heightened security concerns following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists.

Deka's extension is significant as India prepares for potential challenges in its internal security environment. His continued presence at the helm is expected to provide strategic continuity and operational stability to the intelligence framework. (ANI)

