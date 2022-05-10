By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Intelligence Bureau has warned other concerned intelligence agencies and state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' which is active on social media to recruit people.

The intelligence inputs accessed by ANI read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilize peace in the country.

"A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using pseudonym "Amar Khalistani" is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country," read the document.

"It has also been learnt that ISI is planning to establish a new outfit namely "Lashker-E-Khalsa" very soon in which they will recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India especially Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

The document further reads that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) "Amar Khalistani "is reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of "Azad Khalistan and Kashmir".

Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform. The idea behind K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir.

On Monday, an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77 at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers rushed to the spot and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

