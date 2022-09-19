New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will visit his alma mater Doaba College in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday as a chief guest at the institution's convocation ceremony, an official statement said.

Thakur had done his graduation in Arts from the college.

Also Read | Monkeypox Spread in India: 14th Case of MPV Reported in the Country, 9th in Delhi, Say Official Sources.

On Tuesday, Thakur will hand over degrees to 552 students for the academic years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, the ministry said in the statement.

The college has been imparting qualitative education in the region for more than 81 years and has carved a niche by setting up Jalandhar's first campus Community Radio Raabta 90.8 MHz under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it said.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

Thakur is also scheduled to attend the sports felicitation function as the chief guest at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Tuesday, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)