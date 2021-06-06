Panaji (Goa) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday conducted a swift sea-air coordinated medical evacuation to airlift a South Korean national, who needed urgent medical attention, from an oil tanker ship off the Goa coast to a hospital near the state's Dabolim airport.

The oil tanker ship named ELIM, which sails under the South Korean flag, had left the Kandla port in Gujarat on June 3 and was near the Goa coast when it sent a message for help.

The Coast Guard air-lifted 50-year-old Yi Myong Bok, a Captain of the ship MT ELIM.

"In a swift and coordinated rescue ops, Captain of MT ELIM, (South) Korean national facing severe medical emergency airlifted by the ICG," the Indian Coast Guard said on Twitter.

"Information was received at 4:30 am at Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Mumbai), that Captain of the ship MT ELIM, Yi Myong Bok, a 50 year old South Korean national needed emergency medical management," according to an official statement.

The Marshall Island flag vessel was about 109 nm south west of Goa at the time of receipt of information. While the vessel was directed to proceed towards Goa with best available speed, a swift operational plan was drawn by Coast Guard District HQ Goa for safe evacuation of the patient, the statement said.

At 5:30 am, ICG ship C-158 sailed out from Goa, maintained continuous communication with MT ELIM and periodically ascertained condition of the patient.

For speedy evacuation of the patient Coast Guard Chetak helicopter was launched from Coast Guard Air Enclave(Goa) at 11:00 am. The helicopter reached the vessel at 11:50 am and braving gusting monsoon winds airlifted the patient with the help of aircrew diver at 12:05 pm, the statement added.

Yi Myong Bok was safely brought ashore and shifted to SMRC hospital in Vasco, Goa where his condition is reported to be stable. (ANI)

