New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that Congress has deep ideological issues with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Yet, he said, Congress would prefer ousting the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) from power "because they have been extremely horrific".

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said, "We are not on very good terms with the SP as we have deep ideological issues. On the larger framework, we would prefer ousting the BJP from power because they've been extremely horrific."

With the polling for the fourth phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh underway. Khurshid's remarks signal Congress bracing up for the post-poll adjustments in the state in the events of a hung Assembly.

On Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Khurshid said, "We are contesting the polls vigorously to make presence felt in the state. However, we need to wait to see the impact of the innovative strategies put in place by Vadra in UP. If not today, tomorrow that politics is going to change the face of UP."

After the fourth phase of polling on Wednesday, elections in UP would be completed in nearly 58 per cent of the seats in the state.

Both the BJP and the SP have sounded confident of forming the government in the state. Vadra has said on the campaign trails that Congress' pitch is on issues that are of immediate concern for the people.

The fourth phase of elections today will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

The voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

