Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country.

"This time pooja committee has decided to decorate the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi and Lord Karthik with silver masks to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic," said Devashish Saha, Secretary, Jyoti Subhash Ghosti committee said on Tuesday.

Devashish Saha said that this committee is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme. (ANI)

