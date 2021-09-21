Jammu, Sep 21 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device here on June 27.

The searches were carried out with active assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force in Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu province and Anantnag, Baramulla, Kulgam and Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

"During the searches, many digital devices and other incriminating material were recovered from the premises of suspects," the agency said.

The spokesperson said that the case was initially registered at the Bahu Fort police station in Jammu following recovery of five kgs of improvised explosive device (IED) from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Bathindi area of Jammu on June 27.

"The conspiracy by the LeT was aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 19 and had earlier arrested three persons in this case," the spokesperson said.

He said investigation revealed that Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, and their associates based in Jammu and Kashmir are planning terrorist activities the Union Territory using The Resistance Front (TRF) so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies .

Further investigation in the case continues, the spokesperson said.

