New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Raising serious concerns over "public safety, religious freedom, and police accountability," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has moved a formal complaint at Amar Colony police station after Christian women celebrating Christmas in Santa Claus attire in Delhi's Amritpuri, Garhi Market were allegedly harassed, abused, and threatened.

According to the party release, on Saturday, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, and Delhi State General Secretary Adil Ahmed Khan reached the police station, demanding the registration of an FIR against anti-social elements for attempting to incite hatred between communities and for hurting religious sentiments.

Several councillors and members of the AAP legal team, including advocate Rishikesh Kumar, were present during the submission of the written complaint to the SHO.

Saurabh Bharadwaj shared the written complaint submitted at the police station with the Delhi Police Commissioner (DCP) on X.

Tagging the DCP, he wrote, "The whole world has seen videos of gunda elements heckling women who were celebrating Christmas. There were threats, abuses and intimidation. Later, the SHO visited the place of incidence, still No FIR was filed. Today, I have filed a complaint at the Amar Colony Police Station. We know Amit Shah will not let you register this FIR. I have also given names of certain men who could be identified in the video. So if you don't register this FIR, we will move to court."

Before submitting a formal complaint, AAP Delhi State President Bharadwaj said, "We have come to the Amar Colony Police Station. Santa Claus has also come with us because a few days ago, on December 22, everyone saw on social media how in the Amritpuri market area, right in front of Garhi and ISKCON Temple, some women and children were celebrating Christmas wearing Santa Claus caps. Some mischievous elements intimidated them, threatened them, snatched their caps, abused them and drove them away, not allowing them to celebrate their festival."

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief said the incident was widely reported but ignored by the police, adding, "That video began circulating on the internet media from December 22 onwards and was shared by thousands and lakhs of people. Across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, the video was viewed by crores of people worldwide, which severely tarnished India's image. The impression that went out globally was that even when minorities are subjected to harassment in India, the government and the police remain silent."

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Seeing India's image being damaged worldwide due to this incident, a written complaint was submitted at the police station. Since this is a cognizable offence, any citizen of the country is entitled to file a complaint. It is extremely shameful that crores of people have seen this video, yet no case has been registered so far by the Central Government or the Delhi Police. Therefore, it is essential that wherever attempts are made in the country to spread hatred or provoke conflict between two communities, hurt religious sentiments, or behave indecently with anyone, cases must be registered without delay," he said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed, "I personally tagged the Police Commissioner on Twitter, but even then nothing happened. That is why today we, along with Santa Claus, have come to the police station to register a complaint. Our lawyer is with us."

After submitting the complaint, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "This time Santa Claus is genuinely angry because the way religious provocation was attempted across India on Christmas Day and in the days before Christmas is deeply disturbing. Different small right-wing wings, somewhere Bajrang Dal, somewhere VHP and elsewhere others, vandalised Christmas preparations, broke Santa Claus figures with sticks and kicks, and where Christians had gathered in churches to celebrate Christmas, bhajan-kirtan was deliberately done to spread religious provocation."

Referring to the local incident, he said, "In the Amritpuri area under Amar Colony Police Station, near the ISKCON temple in the Garhi area, some women and small children were celebrating Christmas wearing Santa Claus caps. They were abused, subjected to hooliganism, pushed around and stopped from celebrating Christmas. From photos and videos, we have identified two names. One is Abhishek, who lives around the ISKCON temple area, and the second is Banwari Lal from Amritpuri. Both names have been mentioned in our complaint."

Saurabh Bharadwaj said the complaint has been received and demanded strict action, stating, "We want the police to register an FIR in this matter. I appeal to all secular people of the country that wherever such goondagardi (hooliganism) happens, whether in Indore, Assam, Chhattisgarh or anywhere else, complaints must be registered. Otherwise, such incidents will become common. To stop this hooliganism, complaints are necessary."

Warning of legal action, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "We do not have much hope that the police will register an FIR. If they do not register an FIR in time, we will go to court, file a private complaint and get an FIR registered. For such cases, we will fight up to the Supreme Court."

Responding to a media query, he said, "When FIRs are registered against us, everyone from BJP mandal presidents to Union ministers gets involved, as if something extraordinary has been achieved. But in matters like this, there is silence."

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Santa Claus can also fall ill. If you can fall ill, why can Santa Claus not fall ill? When Rekha Gupta carries an air purifier and the Prime Minister's residence has air purifiers, why cannot Santa Claus fall ill? Santa Claus is ill because of pollution, but these people want to suppress news related to pollution. They do not want any discussion on pollution to take place." (ANI)

