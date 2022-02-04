Sujanpur (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday referred to a "huge mistake" during the drawing of the country's boundary in 1947 and said Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib would have been part of India if little more effort was made.

Addressing an election rally here, he said Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak, is only about four-five km away from International Border.

Also Read | JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu Division Result 2021 For Winter Zone Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

"If little efforts were made, Kartarpur Sahib would have been in India only," he said.

The Defence Minister said vested interests were trying to create divisions between various communities but the government will not allow that to happen.

Also Read | West Bengal Municipal Elections 2022: TMC Releases Candidate List for February 27 Polls.

Lauding the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on February 1, the BJP leader said that for the first time in the history of the country, a sum of Rs 2.37 lakh crore has been allocated towards procurement of crops on minimum support price.

"For the first time in independent India, to buy the crops of the farmers on MSP, a sum of Rs 2,37,000 crore has been allocated in the budget," Singh said.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab polls in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress of Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD (Sanyukt) of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. It is the bigger party in the alliance.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Election Commission has given some relaxation on public meetings in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases. It has allowed public meetings with 1,000 people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)