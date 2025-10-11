Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, interacting with carpet entrepreneurs and exporters from India and abroad, stated a release.

Assuring them of the state government's full support, he emphasised that there was no need to fear US tariffs, calling the situation an opportunity to explore new markets.

"Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that is just one country's decision. We are moving rapidly toward free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries," he said.

He also announced the formation of a high-level government committee to monitor and address the impact of tariffs on the industry.

The CM noted that 11 years ago, the carpet industry was on the verge of collapse. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalised, with a Carpet Expo Mart established in Bhadohi as its hub, he said.

While the first expo saw very few foreign buyers, today, 300-400 buyers from 88 countries attend, reflecting the growing global demand for Bhadohi carpets.

He added that the UP government has promoted specific industries in each district under the MSME and ODOP schemes, giving new recognition to Bhadohi carpets, Muradabad brass, Firozabad glass, and Varanasi silk.

He emphasised that when the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined UP would achieve exports exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, but today this milestone has been realised.

The CM highlighted that the carpet industry was not merely a trade but a living tradition of artisans and craftsmen.

"Today, it provides employment to 25-30 lakh people and generates around Rs 17,000 crore in annual exports. The sector has also emerged as a major avenue for women's empowerment, with the government encouraging more women to participate and gain economic independence while working from home," CM Yogi said.

"Do not underestimate Bhadohi; it is a symbol of the state and the country's economic strength. Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP's identity," the CM said.

He also noted that during Diwali, swadeshi fairs are being organised across all 75 districts, featuring special stalls for Bhadohi carpets.

Entrepreneur Ravi Pateria said, "The carpet industry is a magic created with hands. We have made the world's largest carpet and sent it to Kazakhstan. This art deserves special recognition." The CM responded that the government is considering forming a committee to incorporate entrepreneurs' suggestions into policy decisions.

Haji Hamid, another carpet trader, expressed gratitude to the CM and said, "Your commitment has given new life to the carpet industry. Bhadohi and the state can participate in the one-trillion economy through this sector."

Anil Singh highlighted the development of the Mirzapur-Vindhya corridor and suggested developing surrounding areas like NCR, to which the CM responded, "Work is underway to develop Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Mirzapur as a unified development region."

Adarsh Purnima, associated with the industry for four decades, said, "Success is certain when spirituality and politics come together." Exporter Alok Barnwal raised concerns about the shortage of weavers and labour migration, and the CM assured, "We are linking the industry with women and local workers to promote self-reliance."

The CM further stated that the goal was to take the industry to new heights and open pathways to 10 new countries.

"Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright," he added.

The CM also distributed loans to beneficiaries of various schemes. (ANI)

