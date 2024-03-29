Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said that if Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar is not taking a decision to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then it clearly means that he is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prithviraj Chavan said that Congress votes will be divided if Prakash Ambedkar does not extend support to Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"We have tried to bring Prakash Ambedkar's party within the MVA fold. We had many rounds of discussions where we asked him which seats you have the strength in, as it was not about only increasing the numbers of the party but winning. We sincerely want all those who are opposing PM Modi to not divide their votes as it gives an advantage to PM Modi. I think if he (Prakash Ambedkar) doesn't join MVA, then he is helping the BJP divide Congress votes," Prithviraj Chavan told ANI.

Earlier, Prakash Ambedkar had announced on Wednesday the names of nine candidates for the upcoming elections, thus indicating that it would sever its ties with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

The VBA has not yet formally announced its intention to sever its ties with the MVA in Maharashtra.

The VBA had been pushing hard to forge an alliance with the MVA to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1.

The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

