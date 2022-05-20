New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The government has granted a two-year extension to B Venkatraman as the Director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

Venkatraman, who assumed office in September last year, was due to retire on May 30.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved a proposal for extension in service of Dr B Venkatraman, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam beyond his superannuation on attaining the age 60 years for a period two years with effect from June 1, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a government order said.

Venkatraman was primarily responsible for establishing the conventional and digital X-ray, neutron radiography and thermal imaging facilities at IGCAR and was also part of the Department of Atomic Energy team to review the quality assurance (QA) aspects of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plants 1 & 2.

He had been associated with standardizing multi non-destructive evaluation (NDE) techniques for evaluation and life extension of tail rotor blades of Mi-8 and Mi-17 defence helicopters.

His expertise had also been utilised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for solving challenging NDE problems pertaining to the initial PSLV and GSLV, qualification of Ti-6Al-4V alloy satellite gas bottles, and earth sensors of INSAT.

He is a recipient of the DAE Homi Bhabha Science and Technology award 2007 for individual excellence and the IIW Sharp Tools award 2011, among several others.

