Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) In the wake of the recent spurt in militant attacks in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and to strengthen the security grid to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb peace in the city.

Kumar was speaking while chairing a detailed security review meeting at police control room, Kashmir, after militants struck twice this week in the heart of the city, targeting civilians and security personnel.

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF, Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha; DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Amit Kumar; DIG, CRPF North Srinagar; DIG CRPF South Srinagar; DIG SSB, all zonal SSPs of district Srinagar and all Srinagar-based Commandants of CRPF and SSB, a police spokesman said.

He said the focus of the meeting was recent attacks by militants in the city and the security measures to be taken to counter such attacks in future.

The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to thwart such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level, the spokesman said.

The IGP Kashmir was also briefed about the detailed security measures put in place for the maintenance of peace and security, especially for tourists who are expected to visit the Valley in large numbers in the coming summer season, he added.

Kumar asked the officers to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations, besides taking care of vulnerable persons to thwart the nefarious designs of militants in the city.

He also urged them to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the city.

The IGP asked the officers to establish round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations as well as surprise (flash) nakas, conduct surprise limited cordon and search operations in crowded places and place cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such attacks.

Kumar also directed for domination by security forces from high reaches and use of drones to check the movement of elements inimical to peace.

The zonal SSPs were directed to keep a close watch on anti-national and anti-social elements, and to take stringent action against such persons and trouble makers and rumour mongers, the spokesman said.

He said the IGP emphasised upon them to be more vigilant and proactive on the ground to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the city.

The officers were instructed to enhance surveillance and conduct anti-terrorist operations in their respective areas and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in the city, the spokesman said.

The IGP asked the officers to keep strict surveillance over militant associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them, he said.

A terrorist gunned down two unarmed policemen in broad daylight here on Friday. On Wednesday evening, terrorists shot at and injured the son of a popular eatery owner in the city's high-security Durganag area.

