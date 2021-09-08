Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar along with IG CRPF Deepak Ratan on Wednesday visited the Kulgam district of south Kashmir to review the security scenario of tunnels and other security measures

During the tour, they visited the north and south portals of the new tunnel and control room where they were briefed by the Police/CRPF and officials of Navyug Tunnel about the security arrangements put in place.

They also jointly chaired a detailed security review meeting with the officers besides conducted a physical security review on the ground. Both the officers interacted with the deployed Police, CRPF, and other officers entrusted with security arrangements and instructed them to take all necessary measures so as to strengthen the existing security grid at both the tunnels in view of the overall prevailing security scenario.

The statement further read that IGP Kashmir also instructed field officers of Police and CRPF to prepare a comprehensive joint security-grid plan of both the old JT as well as the new Navyug Tunnel for implementation. On the occasion, Control room officials also presented a demonstration of an electronic surveillance system including the functioning of CCTV Cameras and other modern gadgets.

He also emphasized the officers to ensure synergy and better coordination among all the agencies working at the ground level to achieve maximum results so that no room is given to the inimical elements for any security breach. He also advised the field officials of Navyug Tunnel and NHA to meticulously conduct a mock drill of rescue operation jointly with Police and CRPF at the earliest.

Moreover, it was also decided to deploy additional CRPF manpower to strengthen the existing security grid, its statement read further. (ANI)

