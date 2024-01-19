Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 18 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi-IPS chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir on Thursday to review the arrangements in place for conducting the event, according to an office release from JK police.

V K Birdi was briefed by the participating officers about the preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day celebrations. They also presented their detailed plans, highlighting measures to enhance security, protect public spaces, and facilitate the orderly conduct of the event.

The officers were also allotted different tasks with strict instructions for accomplishing the assignments with precision and planning. Necessary directions were issued to the officers for important arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. The IGP Kashmir lauded the efforts of the police force and urged all officers to maintain a high level of alertness.

While briefing the participating officers, V K Birdi discussed the arrangements to be made for the smooth and incident-free celebration of Republic Day.

Key aspects discussed included crowd management strategies, traffic control plans, intelligence updates and the strategic deployment of police personnel.

SSP Traffic City was directed by V. K Birdi to devise proper traffic plan and to ensure uninterrupted movement of public transport/private vehicles alongwith smooth movement of protected persons.

Recognizing the significance of effective traffic management during Republic Day-2024 celebrations, IGP Kashmir, Birdi directed the Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, to establish close coordination with the traffic police. The objective is to streamline traffic flow and minimize disruptions during the Republic Day celebrations.

DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta-IPS, DIG Armed Shahid Mehraj-IPS, DIG IRP Abdul Qayoom-IPS, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic, SSP Security, SSP Telecommunication, SP South Srinagar, SP PC Srinagar and SP APCR were present on the occasion. (ANI)

