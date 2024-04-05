Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has launched a first-of-its-kind, a-year-long Post Graduate Executive Programme in Hospital Management for doctors and healthcare professionals in association with Max Health Care.

As per IIM Kashipur, " The new programme has been designed to address the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the Indian health sector who can effectively manage hospitals and healthcare facilities.

"The programme offers a comprehensive blend of theoretical concepts, practical case studies, and industry exposure, providing participants with a deep understanding of the healthcare industry," IIM Kashipur said in a statement

IIM Kashipur further said that as many as 10 practising doctors and 15 healthcare professionals have enrolled in the first batch of the programme, who come not only from diverse backgrounds but also from diverse locations like Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nepal, Rajasthan, UP, and others. They are associated with various private and government hospitals.

"For the first time, an IIM partnered with a major healthcare group, viz. Max Hospital and designed a unique one-year course for health professionals to cater to the growing demand for skilled health professionals in India," said Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development) at IIM Kashipur,

"The classes for the first batch will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Health Care with practical training at the Max hospitals," Prof. Ganguly said, adding that all pass-out professionals will be given the status of IIM Executive Alumni.

The joint initiative comes at a time when the government is prioritising the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of public health initiatives.

IIM Kashipur director, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni, expressed gratitude to all who designed the programme and introduced it. "We have taken many initiatives in the past couple of years. But this programme pleases me the most. I'm happy to say that IIM Kashipur is taking the lead in introducing such a unique course to train professionals in the field of healthcare."

India's healthcare industry has witnessed significant growth on the global stage, prompting a surge in investments in hospitals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and health technologies. To sustain this growth and ensure world-class services, there is an increasing requirement for skilled operations managers in hospitals.

Recognising this need, the Postgraduate Executive Programme in Hospital Management will bridge the gap by providing competent and committed professionals to the healthcare sector. (ANI)

