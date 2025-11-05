Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur celebrated a proud achievement as two startups from its Swavalamban-STEM Program, a joint initiative with SIDBI, secured positions among the Top 5 startups in Chhattisgarh at CG TechStart 2025, organised by the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh.

The startups - Agrofab Sustainable Pvt. Ltd., founded by Karan Chandrakar, and Auroarts, founded by Anuradha Sahu - were felicitated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during the CG TechStart 2025 event, held as part of the Rajat Jayanti Rajyotsava celebrations.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PM Narendra Modi Meets Winning Members of Team India at Lok Kalyan Marg Following Historic Triumph, Praises Their Grit and Comeback Spirit (See Pics).

Out of more than 1,800 applications, Chandrakar's Agrofab Sustainable Pvt. Ltd. won the first prize, while Sahu's Auroarts secured the fourth position - a proud moment for IIM Raipur and the Swavalamban-STEM Program.

The event brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry leaders under the theme "Powering the Future Code of Innovation." Distinguished dignitaries, including Subodh Sachan (Director, STPI), Panneerselvam Madangopal (CEO, MeitY Startup Hub), and Shri Vikas Sheel (IAS), Chief Secretary, Government of Chhattisgarh, were among those present.

Also Read | Air India Alerts Passengers Over Flights Delays Due to Temporary Network Glitch at Airports; Says 'System Restored'.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-in-Charge, IIM Raipur, said, "The recognition of these startups marks a milestone for IIM Raipur's Swavalamban-STEM Program, which supports aspiring entrepreneurs through structured mentoring, business incubation, and technical guidance. The initiative reflects the institute's broader vision of driving innovation-led entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth in the region."

Prof. Satyasiba Das, Dean-External Relations and Program Director for the Swavalamban-STEM Program, added, "With great pleasure, I, as the Program Director of STEM, along with the program team including Professor Saroj Kumar Pani, Professor M.S. Rao, and Program Manager Ayesha, congratulate the winners and all participants of the STEM program for their valuable contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the state and the nation. We look forward to further initiatives from IIM Raipur that deliver significant value to the state's economy."

Expressing gratitude, Agrofab founder Karan Chandrakar said, "IIM Raipur STEM Program has been a turning point in my entrepreneurial journey. It helped me refine my startup goals and understand how to effectively design a go-to-market strategy for our products. This clarity has reflected in every pitch we've made -- from winning the first prize at the Chhattisgarh Ideation 2025 and earlier securing the top position at the i-Hub Startup Shark Tank event, to continuously refining our business model with every milestone."

"At Agrofab, we're committed to building a sustainable textile brand by converting agrowaste into premium products that contribute to both environmental and economic growth of Chhattisgarh. With the support of initiatives like the STEM Program, we aim to grow into a ₹50-crore brand within the next five years," he added.

Auroarts founder Anuradha Sahu said, "I have been working as an artisan for over four decades, with several awards and even an international patent to my credit, yet I never knew how to transform my craft into a sustainable business model. Being incubated at IIM Raipur under the SIDBI-sponsored STEM Swavalamban Program has completely changed that."

"The program helped me understand and visualise the commercial potential of my art, something I couldn't have achieved without the guidance and mentoring from IIM Raipur. Even after 44 years in this field, it's only through the Swavalamban Program that I've been able to take my craft from recognition to real business promotion," she added.

The Swavalamban-STEM Program has supported startups across diverse sectors, including EdTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, Sustainable Textiles, Industrial Manufacturing, Environmental Consulting, and Beauty & Wellness, among others. The initiative continues to strengthen Chhattisgarh's innovation and startup ecosystem by empowering founders and driving sustainable, inclusive growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)