Sambalpur, Mar 28 (PTI) The IIM-Sambalpur in Odisha on Tuesday said it has achieved 100 per cent placement for its 2021-23 MBA batch, recording the highest offer of Rs 64 lakh per annum.

The average offer was Rs 16.64 LPA for the entire batch of 167 students, and for female students, it was Rs 18.25 lakh per annum, it said.

More than 130 recruiters participated in the recruitment process. Among the top recruiters were Microsoft, Vedanta, Amul, EY, Accenture, Cognizant and Amazon, it added.

Expressing his gratitude, IIM-Sambalpur director Mahadeo Jaiswal said the institute's unique academic culture and core values -- innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness -- helped it achieve the result.

