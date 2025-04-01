Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has further strengthened its global academic footprint by signing five new international Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions from Europe, Africa, and North America.

These partnerships mark a significant step in the institute's commitment to fostering international collaboration in management education, research, and cultural exchange.

The newly signed MoUs are with POLIMI Graduate School of Management, Italy; IE Business School, Spain; Westsachsische Hochschule Zwickau - University of Applied Sciences Zwickau, Germany; University of Johannesburg, South Africa; Laurentian University, Canada (most recently signed).

These agreements will facilitate a wide range of collaborative initiatives, including student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, and the development of dual-degree and immersion programs.

By creating global learning opportunities, IIM Shillong continues to position itself as a hub for academic excellence, equipping students and scholars with a truly international perspective.

The MoUs align with IIM Shillong's ongoing mission to build a strong global academic network, ensuring its students and faculty benefit from world-class research opportunities, cross-cultural interactions, and a diverse learning environment.

The institute has consistently expanded its international partnerships, reaffirming its commitment to academic innovation and excellence. (ANI)

