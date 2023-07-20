Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 20 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) to build capacity/skills in international affairs and foreign policy.

As an outcome of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to IIT Guwahati earlier this month, the Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), India’s premier and oldest think tank on foreign policy and international affairs.

The MoU was signed between Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, and Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, Director-General, ICWA, Wednesday, with an objective to work together in pursuit of their goal of expanding awareness and knowledge on international affairs and Indian foreign policy.

The agreement will be valid for a period of 3 years.

Speaking during the MoU signing event Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “In today’s interconnected world, collaborative interventions in international affairs and promotion of synergies on multiple fronts is the need of the hour. IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with ICWA will be a major step towards the combined efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

The expected outcomes of the collaboration will include - Intellectual development of stakeholders in universities, academic institutions, industries, and other partners located in Assam regarding awareness on international affairs and Indian foreign policy; Undertaking joint studies through mutually agreed modalities on issues of common interest.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the President of Indian Council of World Affairs announced this collaboration during his address at the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati.

The Vice President mentioned, ”This collaboration would give the institute a window to the world of a different nature.” (ANI)

