Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) IIT Kharagpur has received over 1300 placement offers this year, the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

This year, the institute also accomplished a new landmark of receiving the fastest 1000 offers within day two.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Father Gets Drunkard Son Killed by Hiring Supari Killers in Hubballi; Arrested.

IIT Kharagpur said it is the only IIT to receive the highest package offer of Rs 2.68 crore on the first day of placement including 760 total offers in the Campus Placement 2022-23.

A total of 45 international offers - from Japan (28), Taiwan (9), the US (3), Singapore (2) and others(3) have been bagged by IIT KGPians, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Diversions in Mahim in View of Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs From December 7 to 18; Check Details.

The Institute has received 10 big-ticket offers ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.65 crore - both from domestic and international companies across the sectors including analytics, software, finance-banking, supply-chain-logistic, consulting, core-engineering, high-frequency trading, tech profile, product development, etc.

Among many high-valued domestic offers, two are close to Rs 1 crore.

Chairman CDC Prof. A. Rajakumar said, “The Institute has broken its own records of day-1 offers and the fastest 1000 plus in day-2 among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of IIT Kharagpur as well as the quality of the students.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)