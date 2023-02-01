Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Months after the body of a student was found in the campus triggering an outcry, IIT Kharagpur has reconstituted the council of the dean of students' affairs with emphasis to look into the wellbeing of students, an official of the institute said on Wednesday.

The reconstituted council consists of one work group which will keep its focus on harassment of boarders in the hostels, the official said.

Four other groups have been reconstituted will take up issues like students' well being in a holistic manner, students' involvement in extracurricular activities, better coordination between dean of students and faculty to deal with any situation and another group to address legal views.

Third year student Faizan Ahmed'S partially decomposed body was found in his hostel room in mid-October last year. His parents and a section of students alleged foul play in the incident, while IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said the institute is conducting its own inquiry and assisting the police in the investigation.

The Institute's dean of students Bhargava Maitra, who was appointed recently days after the resignation of Dhrubajyoti Sen, told PTI "I am always there if and whenever students come to me with any problem."

IIT Kharagpur Registrar Prof Tamal Nath said forming a council of dean of students was a continuous process and the prerogative of the dean of students.

"When the term of the council ends, it has to be constituted. And it is the prerogative of the dean to decide how he goes about with the process (of reconstitution)," he said.

The total number of members of reconstitute council of the dean of students' affairs is 20, up from 10 earlier. Six members are in the work group to deal with harassment of students in hostels.

This work group on harassment will also deal with the issues like depression among students, particularly during the lockdown and afterwards.

Calcutta High Court is hearing the case of Faizan's death which is expected to come up again in February.

