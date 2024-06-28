Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here on Friday launched the post graduate MBA programme in Digital Maritime and Supply Chain targeted at working professionals.

The two-year programme, developed by departments of management studies and ocean engineering along with industry partner i-maritime consultancy, would equip the working professionals with necessary skills in maritime trade and supply chain management.

Also Read | DoT Says New Telecom Act 2023 Strengthens Protection for Citizens Privacy While Safeguarding Telecom Networks.

The programme was launched in the presence of industry professionals, faculties and students at the IIT, Madras campus.

"This innovative programme is designed to enhance the expertise of professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of modern maritime and supply chain industries," IIT Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said.

Also Read | Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: In Maharashtra Budget 2024, Ajit Pawar Proposes Reduction in Taxes on Fuel in Mumbai and Thane.

Candidates with 60 per cent marks in any Bachelor's degree programme and two years of full time work experience are eligible to apply.

"Our goal is to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of how digital technologies can optimise operations and drive strategic growth," Kamakoti said in a press release.

Selected candidates would be able to learn with cutting edge digital technologies like the internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, enhancing the ability of the students to tackle modern maritime challenges.

The programme fee is Rs 9 lakh and scholarships covering up to 50 per cent of the course fee are available, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)