Roorkee, Feb 15 (PTI) A Memorandum of Agreement has been signed between the Central Water Commission and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, for establishing an international Centre of Excellence on dam safety, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

The centre will be developed at IIT-R for which it has received a grant of Rs 108.99 crore from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the statement from the institute said.

The MoA was signed on February 14, 2023, at the Shram Shakti Bhawan, Ministry of Jal Shakti, New Delhi, it said.

The International Center of Excellence will focus on different safety and rehabilitation aspects of dams, like hydrological, hydraulic, structural, geotechnical, seismic safety evaluation, and reservoir sedimentation and silt control, it said. It is being developed to create manpower having sufficient background and expertise in the area of dam safety, it added.

