Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): National President of IJK Party and Chairman of SRM Groups, Ravi Pachamuthu, on Wednesday questioned whether actor- turned- politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party cadres have the guts to face the established parties like DMK, ADMK or NDA alliance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Speaking to ANI, Pachamuthu reaffirmed the party's continued alliance with NDA and said preparations for the elections have already begun.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, February 25, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"We are with NDA for the last 14-15 years. Right from the initial stage, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. We will continue to be with them... We have started the preparations (for the election)," said Pachamuthu, National President of IJK Party.

On the issue of freebies, the IJK party president clarified that while he is not against welfare schemes, people should grow on their own, where they can buy their things easily and be self-reliant.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Sets Up 64 Parliamentary Friendship Groups; Nishikant Dubey, Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Banerjee Among Others Named As Group Leaders.

"We are not against freebies... You should grow to a level where you can buy your (own things). Nothing is free," added Pachamuthu.

Addressing actor Vijay's entry into politics, Pachamuthu drew a distinction between having fans and having a political cadre capable of facing electoral battles.

"Vijay has a lot of fans... Being 15 years in politics, I personally feel that fans and political people are different. You should have the guts to face a problem," said Pachamuthu.

Pachamuthu further questioned the capability of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Party, whether their cadres have the guts to face the DMK, ADMK or NDA alliance

"I don't know whether his party cadres will have the guts to face the DMK, ADMK or NDA alliance," Pachamuthu added.

The comments come days after Vijay addressed a TVK rally in Vellore, where he positioned the upcoming Tamil Nadu election as a direct contest between his party and the ruling party, declaring it as a battle between him and Chief Minister MK Stalin. He also accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government of running a "fake model" administration and mocking them as "stand-up comedy government." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)