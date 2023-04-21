New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take remedial action regarding alleged illegal operation of industrial units in Daryaganj here.

The NGT was hearing an application claiming four people, in violation of the national capital's masterplan, were illegally operating factories in Gali Kotana, Suiwalan locality.

A bench comprising chairperson Justice A K Goel noted the tribunal had in January 2019 directed the closure of the factories but, according to the present execution application, two people later restarted the same and rented out their units to two others for manufacturing automobile shock absorbers.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the units were reportedly being operated without the requisite consent from the DPCC under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The green panel said, “In view of the allegations made, we find it appropriate to direct DPCC to look into the matter and take remedial action, following due process of law.”

