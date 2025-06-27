Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Himachal Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Friday raised serious concerns over illegal deforestation and mining, linking them to recent flash floods and natural disasters in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Rathore said, "In the past few days, several areas in the state have witnessed massive cloudbursts and landslides. At least six people have died, and several others are missing. Even before we recover from one disaster, another hits us. This continuous setback is impacting development," Rathore said.

"You've seen videos of tons of timber being washed away in rivers. The forests themselves are now showing us what's happening. Nature is providing evidence of the illegal deforestation taking place," he added.

Rathore recalled that similar incidents occurred in 2023, when logs swept away in the Bhakra River caused massive damage.

"Whether it's the previous government or the present one, illegal mining and logging are continuing. These activities are responsible for the devastation we are witnessing today," he said.

"Himachal Pradesh is known for its clean air, pristine environment, and tourism. But such disasters are causing irreparable harm to our tourism industry," he said.

He demanded a high-level inquiry into how logs and timber were piling up in riverbeds and who was responsible for their illegal movement.

"I urge the Chief Minister to immediately launch an inquiry. Who is behind this illegal logging? The forest department has failed in its duties, and accountability must be fixed," he said.

"This is not just about Himachal Pradesh. This is about the future of our children. Thousands of trees have been cut down, and no efforts have been made to plant new ones," he said.

"In 2023, we saw massive floods in the former CM's constituency too. Now is the time to act decisively. We need tough measures to stop illegal activities in forests and hills," Rathore added.

Rathore also stated that, considering the intensity of the rain and the active monsoon, a meeting was recently held with the horticulture department and the district administration to ensure all roads are kept clear ahead of apple fruit crop transportation. He said directions have already been given to all departments to be prepared. (ANI)

