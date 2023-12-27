Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed the PIL filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his relatives in an illegal mining case.

The PIL was filed by one Sunil Kumar Mahato.

The court said the petition is the repetition of an old PIL that was filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma.

"There's nothing new in this PIL," the court said.

Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is respondent number 7 in the said Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Soren for getting a stone mining lease allotted in his name, completely misusing his official position.

The matter pertains to the allotment of the stone mine lease in his favour in the Angara block of Ranchi.

Hemant Soren, being the minister of the mines department, issued a mining lease for quarrying stones in his name on over 88 decimals of land in 2021 in Angara block in Ranchi. Soren had the mining lease earlier and on its expiration, he re-applied for it. However, when the lease was granted and the matter was highlighted, forcing him to surrender it. (ANI)

