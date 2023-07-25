New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The authorities on Tuesday removed several allegedly illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive near Tilak Bridge in central Delhi.

Brick walls and other structures allegedly constructed without authorisation have been removed, officials said.

Also Read | Congress-Led Opposition Coalition INDIA To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha Tomorrow: Sources.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said taking anti-encroachment action is a "regular exercise for us".

"As and when we receive requests from any authority concerned about any encroachment, we take action," he said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Arrested for Trying To Extort Money From Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Mother by Threatening To Implicate Family in False Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)