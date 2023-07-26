New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Opposition parties, saying that the ‘toli’ (group) that has a “tendency” to comment on the good work done by the government will accept the Bharat Mandapam inaugurated by the PM in the National Capital.

“Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good works. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the 'Toli' will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam,” PM Modi said.

Notably, as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate in September last year.

“It is also possible that they might come here (Bharat Mandapam) to deliver a lecture in a seminar,” the PM added.

The PM was addressing an event after inaugurating newly constructed the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi.

However, the PM also announced that the world's largest museum will be constructed in the National Capital.

Modi dedicated the IECC complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

An official statement said that the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Regarding the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the world's top exhibition and convention complexes.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.

The release said, "The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events. It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events."

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India’s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life. (ANI)

