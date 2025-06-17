Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Gujarat, and the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) organised a solemn Shradhanjali ceremony for the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad flight crash.

The event witnessed members of the medical fraternity, community leaders, and citizens gathering in deep sorrow to pay tribute to the lives lost in this heart-wrenching tragedy. A collective "Shanti Path" was recited to pray for eternal peace for the departed souls and to express unwavering support for the families who have been affected.

As the verses echoed through the hall, tears filled the eyes of many doctors who had worked tirelessly at the site, friends who had lost colleagues, and citizens shaken by the magnitude of the loss. The ceremony served not just as a prayer but as a reminder of how fragile life is and how important it is to stand together in moments of immense importance.

The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London, crashed into a medical college complex in Meghaninagar on June 12, shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash claimed 241 of the 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi reported that a total of 163 DNA samples have been matched from the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash as of 5:45 pm today, with 124 mortal remains of the victims handed over to their families.

During a press conference, Joshi provided a detailed account of the count, noting that out of the remaining 39 of the 163 matched victims, mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by Wednesday morning and remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over.

He stated that more than 12 families were waiting for the results, and the handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues.

"Till 5.45 pm today, 163 DNA samples have matched. Following which mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families... Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results... Handing over of four dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues," Joshi stated.

He further stated that on the day of the crash, 71 injured individuals were admitted to the Civil Hospital, with 42 subsequently discharged and currently, nine patients remain admitted, while two succumbed to their injuries after admission.

"On the day of the crash, 71 injured people were admitted to the Civil Hospital. Out of them, 42 have been discharged. As of now, nine patients are admitted. Two people had passed away after they were admitted," he added. (ANI)

